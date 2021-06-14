Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Post worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST opened at $114.32 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

