Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Post worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE POST opened at $114.32 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
