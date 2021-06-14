Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of LTC Properties worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

LTC stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

