Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $352.09 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

