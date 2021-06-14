Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,335 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SYNNEX worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.43. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $129.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.