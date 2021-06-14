Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,629 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.13% of Interface worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 38.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 655,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 184,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.10. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

