Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,669 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of EnPro Industries worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.