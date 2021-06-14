Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,638 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Landstar System worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $160.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

