Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,667 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

