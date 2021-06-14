Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,971 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,830 shares of company stock worth $2,837,025. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $95.73 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

