Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Korn Ferry worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

