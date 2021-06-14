Ryo Currency Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,349.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,349.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,536.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.05 or 0.06372224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.00 or 0.00444051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.05 or 0.01578970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00146198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00679622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00429948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006227 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00039583 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,395,511 coins and its circulating supply is 30,278,198 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

