Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $444.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

