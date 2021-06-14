SAFE DEAL (SFD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225,738.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.86 million and $225,738.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00012279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 597,453 coins and its circulating supply is 570,311 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

