SAFE2 Price Hits $236.23 on Exchanges (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00164853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.01056987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,520.91 or 0.99962593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

