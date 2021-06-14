SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,682.80 or 1.00008396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00346496 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.79 or 0.00848786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.00435650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003329 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

