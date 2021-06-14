Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of Safehold worth $188,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,161,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,908,138.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

