SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0145 on Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $302,837.44 and approximately $138.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024814 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001446 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,954,971 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

