SafePal 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.74 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $114.37 million and $7.74 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001540 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003030 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003050 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

