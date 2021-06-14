Saga’s (SAGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s current price.

SAGA traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 401 ($5.24). 491,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,989. Saga has a one year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 384.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91.

In other Saga news, insider Gareth J. Hoskin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Also, insider Euan Sutherland bought 51,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

