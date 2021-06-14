Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Saia worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,222. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.33. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

