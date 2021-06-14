Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 3.8%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

