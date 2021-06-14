salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,748,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.96. 27,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.