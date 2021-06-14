salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.60. 198,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

