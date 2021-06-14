Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

