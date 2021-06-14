Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.32. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 3,218 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $251,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

