Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,493,473 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,034.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493,473 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $283,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE EDU traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.65. 198,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,562,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.