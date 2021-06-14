Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 86,885 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,184,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,598 shares of company stock worth $4,904,271. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.40.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,778. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.95. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

