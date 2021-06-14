Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 397,769 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 2.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Atlassian worth $1,160,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 44.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $247.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,149. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95, a PEG ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.36.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

