Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 645,568 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 3.04% of DexCom worth $1,055,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DXCM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $19,883,899. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.