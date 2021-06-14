Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,283 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Zillow Group worth $615,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 261,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,394,000 after buying an additional 112,301 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $114.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,622. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Insiders sold 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.