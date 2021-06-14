Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,807,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451,273 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Alibaba Group worth $1,316,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. The stock has a market cap of $577.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

