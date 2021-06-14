Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Billion Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of ASML worth $1,422,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $699.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $651.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $704.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

