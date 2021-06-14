Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Billion Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,563,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,269,928 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 3.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Uber Technologies worth $1,829,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 292,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

