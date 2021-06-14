Sands Capital Management LLC Has $361.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,507.21. 28,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,351.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

