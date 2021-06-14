Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,295 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $77,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $113.11. 27,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,327. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

