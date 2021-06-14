Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,833 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $134,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $460.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

