Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,049,741 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,099,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.55. 173,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,444,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $620.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

