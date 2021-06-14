Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,875 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Airbnb worth $270,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 62.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.