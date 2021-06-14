Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 70,714 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NIKE worth $894,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $130.38. 134,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,540. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

