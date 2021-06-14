Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 1,347,004 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,004 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Zoetis worth $558,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.86. 5,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

