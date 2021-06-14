Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 193,828 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,828 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $135,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

