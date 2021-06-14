Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 26,585 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.40% of iRhythm Technologies worth $423,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

IRTC stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.57. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,663. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.82.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

