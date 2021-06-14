Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 283,947 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,947 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 5.48% of Floor & Decor worth $546,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

FND stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,774. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

