Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 317,791 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,445,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 317,791 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Visa worth $2,846,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of V traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.28. 95,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The firm has a market cap of $452.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

