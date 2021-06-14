Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Market Perform

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $194.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.47. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

