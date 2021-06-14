Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Market Perform

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $194.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.47. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.88.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
