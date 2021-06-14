Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($12.09) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 750 ($9.80). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724 ($9.46).

Shares of LON:SNN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 837 ($10.94). 712,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,131. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 48.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 869 ($11.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 688.66.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

