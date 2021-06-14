Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

