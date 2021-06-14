SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of SAP traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €118.34 ($139.22). 2,254,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

