SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of SAP traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,765. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.92. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

