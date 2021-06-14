Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.12. 790,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 207.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,271.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

